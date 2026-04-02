GRAFTON, Wis. — the Ozaukee Central Fire Department will very soon carry blood on ambulances for lifesaving on-scene transfusions.

The OCFD is now one of the first agencies in the state to carry blood for on-scene transfusions.

"It's always been needed. It's just there's now more research," Interim Chief Matthew Karpinski said. "This is one of the only things that EMS can do that is truly lifesaving."

Alex Gaul // TMJ4 News Interim Chief Matthew Karpinski took over for retiring Chief Bill Rice earlier in 2026

Starting this month, the department's ambulances will be equipped with specialized coolers that keep blood at the proper temperature for up to three days.

Watch: 'It could save somebody's life': Grafton neighbors praise fire department's portable blood transfusion tech

New tool allows for on-scene blood transfusion

The initiative is crucial, as National Highway Traffic Safety Administration research shows every minute without blood for a trauma patient increases the risk of death by 11%.

The initiative started to form after an EMS call from last year, when the department had to call Flight for Life to obtain blood in order to successfully save a patient.

"You do have a level of frustration when you know what somebody needs, and you don't have it available. And now that we do, it's reassuring," Karpinski said. "As we administered blood, you instantly see the improvement of the patient. It's remarkable."

The new coolers monitor the temperature of specialized, long-lasting ice packs and send alerts to department leaders when the lid of the cooler is opened or if the temperature is starting to rise.

The program was funded by a roughly $15,000 grant from Aurora Healthcare, which also serves as the department's blood bank. It paid for two coolers at $5,000 each —one for each of the department's stations in Grafton and Saukville. The grant also includes an additional $5,000 for additional fees and startup costs.

"We are exchanging this blood weekly with our blood bank to keep it in rotation, so we have zero waste," Karpinski said.

Grafton resident Rick Fullmer says he understands the importance of well-equipped firefighters on anyone's worst day.

"It could save somebody's life," Fullmer said. "If it's a tool that they need, I see no problem," Fullmer said.

Alex Gaul // TMJ4 News Rick Fullmer

To help launch the program, the Ozaukee Central Fire Department is hosting a blood drive on April 14 from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Grafton Fire Station. People can sign up here.

The department is pushing through with the program despite facing budgeting issues. Currently, the OCFD is operating with last year's budget, since not all four communities have approved the department's draft 2026 budget.

Three of the communities have volunteered to pay the higher amounts requested in the 2026 budget, while the Town of Grafton has only so far agreed to a smaller increase. Discussions on a resolution are ongoing, according to Chief Karpinski.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.



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