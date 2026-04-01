Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
1  WX Alert
NewsLocal NewsIn Your CommunityOzaukee County

Actions

Blood drive planned to support new Ozaukee Central Fire Department Prehospital Blood Transfusion Program

Blood donation
Chris Carlson/AP
Sugin Quang donates at a blood drive hosted by the Richard Nixon Presidential Library to help meet the urgent demand for donations amid the coronavirus outbreak across the United States in Yorba Linda, Calif., Tuesday, March 31, 2020. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
Blood donation
Posted

GRAFTON, Wis. — A community blood drive will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 14, at the Ozaukee Central Fire Department in Grafton.

The blood drive will help support the new Prehospital Blood Transfusion Program launching that day. This program will allow paramedics to administer blood to critically injured and ill patients before they reach the hospital—giving them a better chance of survival when every minute counts.

Appointments for the blood drive can be made online.

Let's talk:
Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Report a typo

Alex Gaul Redo.png

Meet your Ozaukee County reporter: Alex Gaul