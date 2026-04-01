Blood drive planned to support new Ozaukee Central Fire Department Prehospital Blood Transfusion Program

GRAFTON, Wis. — A community blood drive will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 14, at the Ozaukee Central Fire Department in Grafton.

The blood drive will help support the new Prehospital Blood Transfusion Program launching that day. This program will allow paramedics to administer blood to critically injured and ill patients before they reach the hospital—giving them a better chance of survival when every minute counts.

Appointments for the blood drive can be made online.

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