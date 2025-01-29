'I'm just in shock': Community reacts and works to help the 76 cats found at Grafton home

TOWN OF GRAFTON, Wis. — More than 70 cats were found at a home in the Town of Grafton after a We Energies worker checked the property for a report of no electricity, water, or gas.

On Wednesday, Jan. 22, the Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office was notified, conducted a wellness check, and found the dozens of cats.

"I'm shocked to think that somebody would have that many cats in their house. I find that unbelievable," neighbor Joanne Hadler said.

Hadler has lived across from the property where the cats were found for 50 years.

"I'm glad you came and told me what was going on. I had a big question mark as to what was happening," Hadler said.

Hadler said last week she saw deputies and firefighters outside her neighbor's home.

"I just assumed a fire. I would never ever have guessed something like this would even be possible in this neighborhood," she explained. "I'm just in shock. When you came to my door, I [couldn't] even believe it [could] take place right across the street from me. It's unbelievable."

A shocking situation for neighbors, but not for those whose livelihood is caring for animals.

"Because we ran out of space for the cats, we had to house groups of cats in some of the dog suites," Angela Speed said.

Community reacts and works to help the 76 cats found at Grafton home

Speed is the vice president of marketing and communications for the Wisconsin Humane Society.

"Since Thursday, we've been able to safely remove 76 cats," Speed said.

"Are there still cats in the house?" reporter Jenna Rae asked.

"We believe that there are still a few cats left in the house, and we will be leaving traps until all the traps are empty," Speed responded.

For days, the humane society has been treating dozens of cats for respiratory issues, open wounds, and malnourishment.

"In large-scale situations like this, it's almost impossible for one person to provide care, food, and fresh water for this many animals, so most of them have something going on," Speed explained.

By this weekend, Speed said she hopes some will be put up for adoption and others will be available for fostering.

"It's transformative knowing that just a few days ago, those cats were struggling to find food and water, and there was no heat in the house either. It was bitter cold. To know that they have second chances, and it's all because of community support," Speed said.

