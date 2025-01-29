73 cats removed from ‘uninhabitable’ Grafton home after Welfare check

TOWN OF GRAFTON, Wis. — Seventy-three cats were removed from an elderly person's home in the Town of Grafton last week after deputies described the living conditions as “uninhabitable,” according to the Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were called to conduct a welfare check on the homeowner around 3 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, by a WE Energies meter inspector.

The inspector reported the home, located on Woodhaven Drive, had no heat, gas, or water, with several packages accumulating at the door and dozens of cats visible inside.

Wisconsin Humane Society

When deputies arrived, they found the elderly homeowner and determined the residence was uninhabitable, saying that the homeowner was unable to care for themselves or the animals.

Wisconsin Humane Society

The homeowner was transported to a local hospital for treatment and later consented to surrender the cats.

The Wisconsin Humane Society’s Ozaukee Campus was contacted to take custody of the animals. In total, 73 cats were removed from the home.

Wisconsin Humane Society

According to the Wisconsin Humane Society, traps remain on-site for any cats still hiding. Many of the cats are under-socialized and require medical attention for various ailments.

Several are being treated for skin issues, wounds, upper respiratory infections, and malnourishment. Some will have a long road to recovery.

A few may be available for adoption in the coming days, while others will need temporary foster homes to support their treatment and socialization.

Wisconsin Humane Society

The Ozaukee County Emergency Management, Ozaukee Central Fire Department, and the Wisconsin Humane Society assisted with the investigation.

No criminal charges will be filed, and the case has been referred to the Ozaukee County Human Services Department.

