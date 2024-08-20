'I thought I was going to die': Dog attack survivor opens up, shares update in long road to recovery

SAUKVILLE — Toni Braaten walked around her front yard on Monday afternoon, focused on each step.

Her father, Tom, and his girlfriend, Rhonda, were never too far away.

As Toni ventured outside, her eyes constantly assessed the situation. It had been a little over a month since she was attacked by four dogs.

“I’m scared to walk to the mailbox because I don't want something to come up and get me,” said Toni.

Back in July, Toni was looking for a spare bedroom after being bullied in her group home. She had just met a man who offered her the chance to look at an available room.

They exchanged texts. He alerted her to the fact to the fact that he had dogs.

On July 18, she traveled to his upper duplex, near 33rd and Center, and walked up the stairs.

Both Toni and the animal bite report stated that she was attacked almost instantly by the dogs.

Braaten threw herself down the stairs to escape the attack. A neighbor heard the commotion and maced the dogs, using a stick to beat them back as Toni crawled to safety.

“Had that guy downstairs not been home, had the life alert, or been home, I don't think she'd be here,” said Tom Braaten.

The owner spoke with TMJ4 News off-camera earlier this month and said he instructed Braaten to wait in the stairwell. He apologized for the attack and what happened.

“He had no control over those dogs,” said Toni.

The attack left her severely wounded, with bite marks on her head, legs, and arms.

Thomas Braaten Toni Braaten in the hospital, suffering from wounds all over her body.

While the wounds are expected to heal in the next two months, the mental scars will remain for some time.

“I go to sleep every night, and I'm just terrified,” said Braaten. “I wake up with nightmares at 12 o'clock in the morning, and I'm up until the morning.”

The images live in her head, replaying, causing paranoia. Toni now isolates herself in her room to feel safe.

Going outside or even being near other dogs has become difficult for her. Tom knows a long road to recovery is in store.

“She's coming outside, and she's getting more and more comfortable with being around out here,” said Tom.

He credits his girlfriend, Rhonda, with helping care for Toni, changing her bandages, and spending time with her.

TMJ4 News Rhonda Eastman and Toni’s dad, Tom, have been taking care of her at their home in Saukville.

They’re also starting to do therapy with dogs to overcome the trauma.

“Right now, I'm doing therapy with small dogs,” said Toni.

She hopes one day to pet and get near big dogs.

The family has also launched a GoFundMe to help with medical expenses.

Neighbors TMJ4 News spoke with on both visits to the area had said the dogs had gotten loose before and chased after others, but no injuries were ever reported.

“I’m an animal lover,” said Toni. “I love every animal, but it just changed me completely.”

The owner was cited for the attack.

The Milwaukee Department of Neighborhood Services had mistakenly given the owner back two of the dogs.

He filed an appeal to have the dogs returned to him. A private hearing took place Monday morning where both parties could make their cases.

Both the owner and Toni will find out what will happen to the dogs as a ruling comes down within the next ten days.

