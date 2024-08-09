MILWAUKEE — The sound of barking can be heard once again from a duplex off N 33rd St. in the Sherman Park neighborhood.

It’s coming from two of four pitbull/bulldog mixes involved in a gruesome attack last month.

A representative of the Milwaukee Department of Neighborhood Services said those two dogs were mistakenly returned to the owner.

Previous Coverage: Milwaukee woman faces long road to recovery following graphic dog attack (tmj4.com)

According to the attack report, on the morning of July 18, Toni Braaten traveled to the owner’s home to look at a spare bedroom to potentially rent.

Thomas Braaten Family shared pictures of Toni before the attack.

She went up the stairs and was attacked by the four dogs. Braaten had to throw herself down the stairs to escape.

Braaten was aware that the owner had the dogs but was led to believe they were friendly.

Watch: Dogs involved in gruesome attack mistakenly returned, neighbors react

Two dogs involved in gruesome attack mistakenly returned, neighbors fear for safety

Neighbor LaDale Barron heard the commotion and saw Braaten crawling out the door and onto the porch. He used mace and a club to get the dogs off her, most likely saving her life.

Braaten suffered severe puncture wounds on both arms, her head, legs, and breasts. She was in the hospital for several days following the attack.

Thomas Braaten Toni Braaten in the hospital, suffering from wounds all over her body.

Her family reached out to TMJ4 News for help, following the attack.

Mike Beiermeister Thomas Braaten holds up a picture of his daughter, Toni.

Neighbors reached out to TMJ4 News when they heard the dogs were back and questioned why they were returned after such a severe attack.

“I was kind of terrified; I couldn't believe it,” said Barron, who lives in the same duplex.

Mike Beiermeister Nicole Barron and her brother, LaDale. Nicole visits daily and takes care of LaDale, who lives with post traumatic stress disorder.

DNS admitted in an email to TMJ4 News that the two dogs should not have been released since they were deemed prohibited and dangerous. They also said the dogs would need to be surrendered again to MADACC.

“I couldn't believe that they would actually allow these dogs to be able to come back into the community,” said Nicole Barron, LaDale’s sister and caretaker.

TMJ4 News spoke with the owner of the dog’s owner off-camera. He said he was sorry for what happened and was only trying to help Toni.

He does not plan to give up the dogs and will file an appeal to get his two other dogs back as well, adding to the worries for people living nearby and their families, like LaDale’s sister, Nicole, who visits him daily.

“I’m mortified at what the potential could be because he doesn't have control of these dogs,” said Nicole. “They've gotten away on several occasions.”

DNS said if the order is upheld after the appeal, he will have two choices: microchip and relocate the dogs outside of Milwaukee or euthanize all four.

If the dogs are microchipped and relocated, the jurisdiction where they are headed would be notified.

The property owner has been alerted by the inspector, according to DNS.

Braaten continues to recover and is staying with her dad.

The family has started a GoFundMe to help with medical expenses.

The owner was cited by the Milwaukee Police Department for the attack.

TMJ4 News is not revealing the identity of the owner, as they were not charged.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip