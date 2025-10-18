Homestead Highlanders chase Gold Ball with offensive line coach who's already won five before

MEQUON, Wis. — The Homestead Highlanders are playing for an undefeated regular season, led by a coach who has been part of every state championship the program has won this century.

Offensive line coach Brodie Brown has a unique connection to Homestead's success story. The former right tackle won two state titles as a player (2006 and 2008) and has helped coach the team to three more championships over the past decade.

"My way of giving back is to coach here and try and provide kids here with the same opportunity I had when I played here," Brown said.

Brown's journey with the program began as a scout team player in 2006 before becoming a starter in 2008, when he played all 14 games on the team's championship run. After getting hurt, Brown realized his real passion was coaching.

"Growing as people, especially working with high schoolers, is the most important thing. The success comes after that," Brown said.

His players recognize the impact of his mentorship approach. Offensive lineman Luka Ivancevic says Coach Brown's story is inspiring to them, given he's achieved the goal they are all working for, a WIAA Gold Ball.

"Brodie's always the one to talk to about everything,: Ivancevic said. "He's been a great mentor. He's very firm. I really like the way he coaches."

The Highlanders completed an undefeated season with a win Friday night at West Bend West. For Brown, the commitment required for success is significant but worthwhile.

"It's a tremendous sacrifice, but it's 100 percent worth it," Brown said.

