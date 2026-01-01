Grafton shoe store celebrates 80 years of family tradition on New Year's Eve

GRAFTON, Wis. — A family-owned shoe store in downtown Grafton is marking a significant milestone as 2025 comes to a close, entering their 80th year serving the community with shoe sales and repair services.

Heim's Shoe Store, founded by Arthur McDaniel after World War II, continues to operate with much of its original machinery from decades past. The store remains a family business, now run by Arthur's daughter Arlene McDaniel and her son James McDaniel, representing the third generation of the family to work in the shop.

"I wish he were here, and he could help us and think with us," Arlene McDaniel said, reflecting on her father's legacy.

The store has maintained its old-fashioned charm, with plenty of vintage equipment still in use. While the business does sell shoes, the bulk of its revenue comes from shoe repair services, a niche that helps the family business compete in today's retail landscape.

"We can't compete with the big shops, but the service, and we're making sure people get the right shoe in the right sizes," James McDaniel said. "We've got so many choices nowadays compared to years ago."

James McDaniel handles much of the repair work and noted how the industry has evolved over the decades.

The retail landscape around Heim's Shoe Store has changed significantly over the years. Where a variety of corner stores, a post office and a butcher shop once filled the area, restaurants and boutiques have largely taken their place.

"Within the two blocks, we had everything right here," Arlene McDaniel said. "We feel kind of alone at times."

Despite the changes in downtown Grafton, the shoe store continues to serve as a cornerstone of the community, with the McDaniel family committed to helping customers for years to come.

"We help them as much as possible... That would be our future," Arlene McDaniel said.

The store remained open on New Year's Eve, continuing its tradition of community service as it enters its ninth decade of operation.

