Grafton residents react as near 50% increase in village water rates goes into effect

VILLAGE OF GRAFTON, Wis. — Grafton residents are now paying nearly 50 percent more for water as the village's new rates took effect this week, marking the first increase in seven years.

The Grafton Village Board approved a water rate increase last year, which will cost the average homeowner an additional $141 annually.

The Wisconsin Public Service Commission determined the new rates are necessary to fund the village's water utility, citing increased development demand and required work on water infrastructure.

The new rate of $3.91 per thousand gallons represents a substantial jump from the previous rate of $2.68. The quarterly meter charge is also rising, to $29.70 for standard 3/4 inch meters.

Lawrence Chovanec, who moved to Grafton 25 years ago, said he expects his water bills to increase by $80 to $90 each quarterly billing cycle.

"I don't mind a 15 or 20% increase. I can understand that. But in one shot to go to 50% more?" Chovanec said.

Despite the increase, Grafton's new water rates remain competitive compared to neighboring municipalities, according to a flier and FAQ distributed by the village. According to the village's chart, Port Washington charges $5.77 per thousand gallons, while Mequon charges $5.29.

Michael Hinz moved to Grafton from Port Washington.

"I really didn't expect it to go that high, but with all the building going on here in Grafton here, I can see where it's needed," Hinz said. "It's not a surprise with (the price of) everything going up."

Village staff said that residents won't see the increased rates reflected on their bills until the fourth quarter of this year.

