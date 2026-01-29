Four charged after Grafton search yields about $570,000 and jewelry

GRAFTON, Wis. — A burglary investigation and tactical incident in the Town of Grafton led to the arrest of four people believed to be part of a group targeting Asian business owners throughout the Midwest, dating as far back as 2023.
READ ALSO | 3 Chilean men accused in sophisticated burglary ring across Southeastern Wisconsin receive $250,000 bonds
Dominick Luna, 32, of Houston; John Gonzalez-Calcedo, 27; Wilver Manyoma-Mejia, 42; and Adres Mauricia Melvis-Hurtado, 37 — the latter three from Colombia — are charged with concealing stolen property and being party to a crime. Each is being held on a $1 million cash bond.
The investigation began Tuesday when Ozaukee County deputies identified a vehicle suspected to be involved in a burglary early that evening in Beaver Dam.
The vehicle was parked at a residence in the 500 block of Lake Shore Road. During a search of the residence, investigators found around $570,000 in U.S. currency, jewelry consistent with items stolen in Beaver Dam and a damaged and open safe.
A list of more than 30 Wisconsin addresses in various other jurisdictions. A follow-up with those jurisdictions determined that at least three of the addresses had been burglarized.
This investigation remains ongoing.
It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.
Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.