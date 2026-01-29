Four charged after Grafton search yields about $570,000 and jewelry

GRAFTON, Wis. — A burglary investigation and tactical incident in the Town of Grafton led to the arrest of four people believed to be part of a group targeting Asian business owners throughout the Midwest, dating as far back as 2023.

Dominick Luna, 32, of Houston; John Gonzalez-Calcedo, 27; Wilver Manyoma-Mejia, 42; and Adres Mauricia Melvis-Hurtado, 37 — the latter three from Colombia — are charged with concealing stolen property and being party to a crime. Each is being held on a $1 million cash bond.

The investigation began Tuesday when Ozaukee County deputies identified a vehicle suspected to be involved in a burglary early that evening in Beaver Dam.

The vehicle was parked at a residence in the 500 block of Lake Shore Road. During a search of the residence, investigators found around $570,000 in U.S. currency, jewelry consistent with items stolen in Beaver Dam and a damaged and open safe.

A list of more than 30 Wisconsin addresses in various other jurisdictions. A follow-up with those jurisdictions determined that at least three of the addresses had been burglarized.

This investigation remains ongoing.

