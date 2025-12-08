Former USA Olympic coach welcomes newbies to 'Learn to Curl' ahead of 2026 Winter Olympics

CEDARBURG, Wis. — With the Winter Olympics just two months away, the Milwaukee Curling Club at the Ozaukee County Fairgrounds is welcoming newcomers to try the strategic sport that combines skill, teamwork and precision.

The facility, located in Cedarburg, is one of the best curling complexes in the region and offers lessons for beginners interested in learning the sport.

Neil Doese, a lifelong Wisconsinite, has been curling for nearly seven decades. He is also an accomplished curling coach, including coaching the 2006 USA women's Olympic team.

"Anyone can curl. At my age, I still go out there two days a week," Doese said. "(It's about) shotmaking. Relying on the (captain's) ability to call the correct shots. There's a lot more strategy. Curling has changed so much."

In curling, players score points by having their stones closest to the target, called the button. A game takes place over 10 ends, and each team of four players throws eight stones per end. At the end of every end, a team scores one point for every one of their stones that is closer to the button than their opponent's closest stone.

The sport requires both physical skill and mental strategy as teams work together to position their stones while knocking opponents' stones out of scoring position.

Brian MacGillis, president of the Milwaukee Curling Club, emphasized the sport's competitive evolution.

"People think curling is something just old, out-of-shape guys do. But now there's very competitive, very physically fit, both men's and women's teams," MacGillis said.

The current USA men's and women's teams are taking part in the Olympic Qualifying Event, while the 'Mixed Doubles' team has already qualified.

The club's "Learn to Curl" program provides an opportunity for newcomers to try the sport, with several sessions after Christmas. The MCC also has more rules and regulations on its website, and

