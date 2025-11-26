Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsOzaukee County

Actions

Expect delays: Closures on I-43 at WIS 33 and County LL after crashes reported

Ozaukee crash 11-26-25
Melissa Slusarek
Ozaukee crash 11-26-25
Posted
and last updated

SAUKVILLE, Wis. — All lanes of traffic on I-43 northbound at WIS 33 near Saukville and southbound at County LL near Port Washington are closed due to traffic crashes.

Authorities expect the closure to last approximately two hours.

This is a developing story. Continue following TMJ4 both on air and online for updates.

