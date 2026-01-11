'Exciting but kind of nerve-racking': Cedarburg family finds one of two lost sheep after months-long search

CEDARBURG — A months-long search for two lost sheep in Ozaukee County has finally come to an end, with one of the animals now safe in a new home thanks to the efforts of a local family.

The Biehl family from Cedarburg successfully captured one of the sheep that had been roaming the area for months, captivating residents who shared daily sightings and doorbell camera footage on social media.

Watch here: How a Cedarburg family was able to catch an elusive sheep on the run for months in Ozaukee County.

"My daughter and her sheep were able to get her to come close and hang out enough until we could grab her," Meredith Biehl said.

The five-year-old sheep with horns, nicknamed "Burdock" by community members, is now living at Sunnyview Farm in Germantown. Unfortunately, Biehl says the second sheep did not survive.

"There was a big bare spot and a pile of poop and I was like 'I wonder why she's been hanging out here,' and I looked to the left, and the black one was there," Meredith said. "When you deal with farm animals, you get used to the sad circle of life."

Alex Gaul // TMJ4 News Meredith Biehl and her daughter Moira

The sheep's journey took her across a wide area, from Mequon to Port Washington—a 20-minute drive by car. Local police enlisted the help of residents like the Biehls, who used their trained border collies to assist in the search efforts.

"Exciting but kind of nerve-racking," Moira Biehl, Meredith's daughter, said when describing the experience.

The family has nicknamed the sheep "Hilda Houdini" and believes she came from a small flock based on her friendly demeanor.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

