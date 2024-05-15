Dead, injured animals in 'filthy' barn discovered by law enforcement at Autumn Farm Sanctuary

We're getting our first look inside a Cedarburg animal sanctuary on the day investigators made the call to shut it down.

One of the owners of Autumn Farm Sanctuary has been charged with intentional animal mistreatment, and the farm's remaining animals have been seized and re-homed.

Our new specialty reporting unit — Lighthouse — first broke this story, and Lighthouse Reporter Andrea Albers has been working to bring you more updates.

She filed an open records request with the Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office to learn exactly what law enforcement discovered — and it's grim.

Reports list empty food and water bowls, dead and injured animals, and describe the barn they were in as "filthy."

Andrea also got access to body camera footage captured by a deputy with the Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office on April 20th. That day, Sheriff's investigators and a veterinarian from the Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission arrived unannounced at Autumn Farm Sanctuary with a warrant.

The vet quickly determined seizure was necessary for the welfare of the animals.

Body camera footage shows examples of why the animals were taken — including a pig with grossly overgrown hooves and containers that should have contained clean water instead filled with mud and feces.

Investigators' reports show forty-five animals were removed from the farm that day and re-homed to several area rescues.

The body camera footage goes on to show the moment Ozaukee County officers informed one of the farm's owners — Holly Herbst — about the decision to remove the animals. Her reaction suggests she was unaware how to care for them in the first place.

"The chickens have mites, the rooster's spurs are overgrown to the point where... he has to pick up his leg to walk over the spur," a deputy tells Herbst.

"You don't do anything with spurs," Herbst says. "We never have."

"You do," the deputy replies. "For domestic animals, you've got to trim them."

"Nobody has ever mentioned that to me," Herbst responds.

"Okay, so the beaks are also overgrown, one of the —" the deputy starts.

"What are you supposed to do about the beaks?" Herbst interjects.

"Trim them," the deputy says.

"What?!" Herbst asks, seemingly in shock.

"Um, so, unfortunately, we are going to be taking the animals," says the deputy.

"All of them?" Herbst asks.

"Yes," says the deputy.

Herbst has pleaded not guilty to the charge of intentional animal mistreatment. A judge ordered her not to harbor animals as a condition of her release — but the Lighthouse team has uncovered new plans by Herbst to continue hosting animals on her farm.

Andrea is asking those who have oversight in these situation how that's possible. She'll have updates Wednesday night at 6:00 p.m.

Talk to us: At TMJ4 News, we make every effort to listen to you and follow up on the issues that matter to you personally. If you have a story idea, tip, or comment about this story, let us know using the form below. Visit tmj4.com/tips for more ways to reach out to us and make your voice heard. Name Email Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip