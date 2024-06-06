Watch Now
Crews respond to Village Park in Thiensville; reports of someone in the water, according to MFD

Incident near Mequon Road
TMJ4 News
Posted at 8:35 PM, Jun 05, 2024

THIENSVILLE, Wisc. — Crews with the Milwaukee Fire Department (MFD) responded to Thiensville Village Park for reports of someone in the water Wednesday evening, according to MFD.

Incident at Village Park

Firefighters shut down part of the bridge over Mequon Road, as MFD's boat and dive team worked to locate a person reportedly "drowning."

TMJ4's crew on the scene also observed Cedarburg Dive and Rescue on-scene as well.

VIDEO: A look at the scene at Village Park

Crews respond to Village Park; reports of someone in the water, according to MFD

This is a developing story and will be updated.

