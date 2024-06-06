Crews respond to Village Park in Thiensville; reports of someone in the water, according to MFD

THIENSVILLE, Wisc. — Crews with the Milwaukee Fire Department (MFD) responded to Thiensville Village Park for reports of someone in the water Wednesday evening, according to MFD.

Firefighters shut down part of the bridge over Mequon Road, as MFD's boat and dive team worked to locate a person reportedly "drowning."

TMJ4's crew on the scene also observed Cedarburg Dive and Rescue on-scene as well.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

