Cedarburg swimmers and divers compete at WIAA Division 2 boys state finals

WAUKESHA, Wis. — Dozens of swimmers and divers from across Wisconsin are competing at the WIAA boys state final meet at Waukesha South High School Friday and Saturday, with nine athletes representing Cedarburg High School.

Quinn Edwards finished fourth in the Division 2 diving competition Friday afternoon, while team captain Grayson Rudich is competing in the 200 and 500 freestyle, seeking to improve on his fourth-place finishes from last year.

"The way I like to describe it, nothing beats (the high school state meet)," Rudich said. "When you walk in there for the final heat, you can just feel chills sent down your entire body... The best swims come out when you swim for the people on the pool deck."

Edwards has competed at state before and says his mental approach this year after listening to an interview with U.S. figure skating gold medalist Alysa Liu.

"[I'm] trying not to worry about placement because, if I do, I probably won't do as good," Edwards said. "I was listening to part of [Liu's] interview, and she was like, 'I'm not going there for a medal.' She's just going there and having fun. So... That attitude is what I'm going to take away."

Division 1 swimming and diving take place Saturday, with diving at 9:30 a.m. and swimming finals starting at 2:30 p.m.

