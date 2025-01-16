CEDARBURG, Wis. — About a dozen journalism students at Cedarburg High School got hands-on experience learning what it takes to conduct interviews and become reporters.

Teacher Heather Johnson and student Hope Kittle invited TMJ4 News Today Morning Anchor Adriana Mendez to speak to the class about her career at TMJ4.

Afterward, students took turns interviewing their classmate, Sharon Chumlea.

Watch: Cedarburg students get hands-on journalism experience:

Cedarburg students get hands-on journalism experience

Sharon is a senior with a passion for theater and the arts. She said she has participated in every musical at Cedarburg High School and has been taking singing lessons for the past five years to perfect her craft.

Sharon shared that performing brings her joy, and playing different characters allows her to challenge herself.

This February, Sharon is once again taking center stage, playing the Fairy Godmother in their upcoming musical, "Cinderella."

It's a performance that Sharon said requires dedication.

"What's something that you are really proud of and you want people to see with 'Cinderella'?" asked Sharon's classmate David.

"I would say just all of the hard work that has been put into it. I think this is the biggest set task that we've ever had, and a lot of props that are needed for this, and so just the hard work that goes into it and also the dedication. There's a lot of work on my end of practicing my music and learning my lines outside of rehearsal," answered Sharon.

"Cinderella" runs from February 13-16.

If you would like more information on tickets, click here.

