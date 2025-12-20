Cedarburg rabbi helps bring Hanukkah celebrations to idyllic holiday city

CEDARBURG, Wis. — A local rabbi is helping bring Hanukkah celebrations to a town known for its picture-perfect Christmas atmosphere.

Just in time for Hanukkah, rabbi Moshe Luchins and his wife, Sheina, just finished moving Cedarburg's Jewish Discovery Center to a new, larger location near the southern end of the main downtown strip.

The JDC has operated as a satellite location of Mequon's Peltz Center for Jewish Life for the past three years, providing a place for the local Jewish community to gather and live their faith.

The celebration includes a public menorah lighting near the center of Downtown and the 'Chanukah Walk' in partnership with local businesses — a tradition Luchins helped start three years ago when the Discovery Center first opened.

"It's about educating and as well as inspiring the local Jewish people in the area that they are not alone," Luchins said. "We're all in this together, and we're all strong together."

Alex Gaul // TMJ4 News Moshe Luchins

The mission has taken on added importance following recent tragic events, including a massacre at a Hanukkah event in Australia.

"The way we answer darkness is with more light," Luchins said. "There's this greater opportunity to do more mitzvah, to share, to give, at a whole new level."

Malkie Brashevitzky, a family friend visiting from Brooklyn to celebrate Hanukkah, praised the public nature of the celebration.

"We make a point to celebrate outside and share it with other people," Brashevitzky said. "I think there's something so special about that."

Alex Gaul // TMJ4 News Malkie Brashevitzky

The new space, like the previous building, is filled with Judaica — relics and objects related to Jewish history and culture, including Torah scrolls written with quill and ink by scribes.

"We have this incredible opportunity to show the world that if they're going to try to take out our light, we're going to add more light," Luchins said.

The commitment extends well beyond the holidays. Luchins and his family are hosting many more Shabbat dinners year-round, all made possible by their new space.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.



