CEDARBURG, Wis. — The Cedarburg Police Department is warning residents of the rules for bikes, e-bikes and dirt bikes after incidents this Summer resulted in dozens of resident complaints.

Longtime friends Shari VanBeek and Kathie Zirtzlaff walk the Interurban Trail two or three times each week, but they're increasingly concerned about safety as more electric bikes and dirt bikes use the popular path.

"You'll be walking, and they darn near hit you before they realize that we're there," Zirtzlaff said.

Watch: Cedarburg neighbors share safety concerns on Ozaukee Interurban Trail as e-bike, dirt bike complaints surge

Cedarburg neighbors share safety concerns on Ozaukee Interurban Trail

While most cyclists they encounter are courteous, neighbors have been noticing more electric or "e-bikes" and dirt bikes in the area, with some driving recklessly.

"They have the right to use it too, so we try to stay out of their way," VanBeek said. "We've seen some (dirt bikes and e-bikes) around town, but I've never seen them cross here," VanBeek said.

Alex Gaul // TMJ4 News Shari VanBeen and Kathie Zirtzlaff

Officer Thomas Develice has been fielding those complaints, some of which are from neighbors who stop him on the street. He says they have received more complaints than usual this Summer.

"We had a kid going through downtown with a group of other kids. Was messing around, doing wheelies, wasn't paying attention, was looking back, talking to his friend, didn't realize traffic had stopped, and ran into the back of a car," Develice said.

Alex Gaul // TMJ4 News Officer Thomas Develice

The department posted a warning on Facebook clarifying differing rules for bikes, e-bikes and dirt bikes, where they are allowed and the speeds each can operate at. That post is filled with over 100 comments from concerned residents, including fellow cyclists, with many calling for more regulations.

"As a regular cyclist on the Interurban Trail, I have often been 'buzzed' by non-pedal e-bikes or electric dirt bikes," one commenter said.

"I see kids zipping down their driveway and out into the street. As a motorist, you have to be really careful," another commenter said.

"Something's gonna happen. What can go wrong will go wrong. So, (we are) trying to get ahead of it," Develice said.

Safety warnings that neighbors like VanBeek and Zirtzlaff hope are being followed to make the road safer for all — pedestrians, cyclists and motorists.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.



Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip