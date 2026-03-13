Cedarburg neighbors discuss utility rate increases as county reckons with aging infrastructure

CEDARBURG, Wis. — Cedarburg residents are facing higher utility costs after water rates increased about 14 percent on March bills, and the city is waiting for approval on an electric rate increase of about 4 percent.

Tom Belfer, a Cedarburg resident and teacher who has lived in the area for 40 years, said the increases over time are hard to ignore.

"I just paid it last week. That's a lot of money… It won't break me, but it's noticeable."

The Cedarburg Light and Water Utility told TMJ4 routine increases like these are becoming more frequent due to rising construction and maintenance costs. Despite the hikes, Cedarburg's rates remain significantly lower than those in neighboring communities, according to General Manager Karsten Huse.

Cedarburg neighbor Warren Groskreutz said he believes the city has worked to hold costs down as long as possible.

Aging infrastructure impacts Cedarburg utility costs

Aging infrastructure impacts Cedarburg utility costs

"I think personally, Cedarburg has held back as much as they can," Groskreutz said. "Do you have to pay for progress? Do you want progress? I suppose if you do want those kinds of things, be willing to pay for them."

The increases in Cedarburg are part of a wider pattern across Ozaukee County, given its significant population growth and increased development. Grafton raised water rates last year by 50%, and in Port Washington, rate increases from years ago are now funding the city's new water treatment plant.

