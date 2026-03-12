CEDARBURG, Wis. — Cedarburg is preparing to use city money to help fund its fire department for the first time in the department's more than 150-year history, after a new city review found the current donation-based funding model is "doomed for failure."

Deputy Chief Joey Hintz grew up in Cedarburg, and is following in his father's footsteps. He says some of the department's aging equipment has become a serious maintenance concern.

"It's literally pushing the wall out right there... We have major rust within the compartment spaces," Hintz said regarding one of the department's oldest vehicles.

Alex Gaul // TMJ4 News Joey Hintz

The department currently handles roughly 1,600 calls a year and has transitioned from an all-volunteer department to a hybrid paid-on-call model for staffing. Until now, the department has self-funded its trucks and stations through donations, with no support from the city budget.

Watch: Cedarburg firefighters, neighbors discuss aging fire fleet as city prepares to step in with funding

Cedarburg Fire Department needs new trucks

That is expected to change. The city and department have for months been engaged in talks about how much is needed and where it will come from in the city's budget. In addition to those costs, the city is also discussing funding for a new public safety complex.

"It's more of a maintenance problem that we have more than having issues on (fire and EMS) calls," Hintz said.

The city's fleet report, conducted and completed late last year, found the current funding arrangement unsustainable. One key reason is the additional wear and tear on the trucks from corrosive salt common on Wisconsin roads in the Winter.

"We need to save lives and protect property, which we are able to do... The trucks look shiny. They look nice, but underneath it's a different story," Hintz said.

Neighbor Kathie Anderson Dye, a former TMJ4 reporter who covered fires, said she supports the proposal.

"You want first responders to be there post haste," Dye said. "I'd rather pay for the police and fire department than worry about water and electricity."

Alex Gaul // TMJ4 News Kathie Anderson Dye

Courtesy of Kathie Anderson Dye Kathie Anderson Dye worked at TMJ4 as a reporter and anchor.

In the meantime, the department has purchased a used truck from the early 2000s and other used vehicles to bridge the gap until new city funding is in place. The final budget arrangement has not yet been determined.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.



Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip