Cedarburg farm stand and its loyal customers celebrate successful harvest season

TOWN OF CEDARBURG, Wis. — A Cedarburg vegetable farm completed what its owner calls a successful harvest season despite varied weather that brought early drought, followed by a deluge of rain.

Scott Witte, who operates the roughly 120-acre Witte's Vegetable Farm LLC, said the season was marked by significant weather fluctuations that made growing tomatoes harder while simultaneously increasing yields for some other vegetables.

"I think so, I think it was a pretty good year. I think it was extreme this year," Witte said. "We didn't have a lot of the rains early on, and then we had a lot."

The area-wide heavy rainfall over just a few days in August made life difficult for farmers across the area.

"Tomatoes weren't as good as they could have been. They were looking really good, and when you get a heavy rain like that, you get a lot of disease," Witte said.

However, other crops, including onions and leeks, performed well despite the weather challenges. The farm continues shipping these successful crops while they also prepare fields for next year's growing season.

Christine O'Hare, a Cedarburg resident with three children, makes weekly trips to the farm.

"I got three little kids, and they say they have the best-tasting carrots," O'Hare said. "They're super friendly and helpful."

The farm serves as a reliable source of essential vegetables for many Cedarburg residents.

