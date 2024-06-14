Watch Now
Body of missing dog 'Kobe' found; Police say owner died trying to save him

Posted at 9:34 PM, Jun 13, 2024

THIENSVILLE, Wisc. — In Thiensville, police say they recovered the body of the missing dog "Kobe" Wednesday night.

Kobe belonged to Alex Melnikov, who the Thiensville Police Department says went into the water to retrieve Kobe, who had been swept downriver and over the Village Park dam.

His body was found on June 7.

Police say the dog's remains are now with Melnikov’s family.

