81-year-old Army veteran becomes beloved Grafton street 'waver,' spreading holiday joy daily

GRAFTON — An 81-year-old Army veteran has become a beloved fixture on First Avenue in Grafton, spending his days waving to passing drivers and spreading joy throughout the community.

Roger Menzia, known locally as the "Grafton First Avenue Waver," sits outside his senior living community every day, rain or shine, greeting motorists with enthusiastic waves and smiles.

"I'm doing my service out here to keep people happy," Menzia said. "Even in the cold, I keep the people happy, and they love it."

Alex Gaul // TMJ4 News Roger Menzia

What began as simple smoke breaks earlier this year has evolved into a cherished holiday tradition that has captured the hearts of neighbors and strangers alike.

Multiple community members contacted TMJ4 to share Menzia's story, praising his dedication to brightening people's days during the holiday season.

"At the time of the season and that, you need somebody to give you a little push to keep going," Menzia said.

Menzia moved into Grafton's Village Pointe Commons earlier this year after his wife passed away. His son Thomas believes the daily waving ritual serves a dual purpose for his father.

"Doing this not only makes him happy because he's being kind to other people. I think it has a lot to do with helping him heal," Thomas Menzia said. "[He's a] great example of who to be, and what to do in life."

Alex Gaul // TMJ4 News Thomas Menzia

The community has shown its appreciation in recent weeks, with dozens of children visiting Menzia and drawing pictures for him for Veterans Day.

The Army veteran continues his daily tradition along First Avenue, determined to spread happiness one wave at a time.

"Like Mr. Rogers says, a wonderful day in the neighborhood," Menzia said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.



Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip