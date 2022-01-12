Parents of 'Jeopardy!' contestant Brayden Smith sue hospital citing medical malpractice after his death

The parent's of 'Jeopardy!' champion Brayden Smith are suing a Las Vegas area hospital citing medical malpractice after his death in February of last year.

According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal court records show that Smith's parents, Scott and Debbie, filed suit against multiple parties including Dignity Health, St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Siena campus, Fidelity Home Health Services, along with two physicians and the St. Rose nursing staff.

According to reports, Smith, who was 24-years-old at the time of his death, was suffering from ulcerative colitis, and had to undergo surgery in January at St. Rose for a procedure called a bilateral pulmonary emboli, to remove his colon. Because he was said to have not received anticoagulants after his surgery, he is said to have died of blood clots in his lungs weeks later.

As NBC News reported, a spokesperson for St. Rose Dominican Hospital said they could not comment on pending litigation, but acknowledged that the case is being reviewed.

Court documents show that in the lawsuit filed, Brayden's parents and their attorneys plan to show "the sheer hell" Brayden went through before his death.

He was hospitalized in December 2020 and in January 2021 for major symptoms as a result of the ulcerative colitis and inflammatory bowel disease, the lawsuit says, according to reports.