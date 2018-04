McDonald's to implement touch-screen order kiosks

(WXYZ) - McDonald's is making ordering food even easier.

The company is putting touch-screen order kiosks at more than 3,800 restaurants nationwide. The machines will allow you to order, then swipe your card to pay.

There are already hundreds of kiosks at McDonald's locations across the country.

McDonald's is also bringing back table service. After you order, have a seat at a table and a server will bring you your meal.

