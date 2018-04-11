Man accused of taking picture of woman in Germantown McDonald's bathroom

This happened at McDonald's on Mequon Rd.

The Germantown Police Department are searching for a man accused of taking a picture of a woman using the bathroom in a McDonald's. 

The woman said she was using the restroom at a McDonald's on Mequon Road when an unknown male suspect came in and took a picture of her from underneath the stall.

The suspect then fled the scene in a white RV with a blue stripe on it. 

The vehicle did not have license plates.

If you have information about the suspect or the incident, you are asked to call Germantown Police at 262-253-7780 or the Washington County Law Enforcement Tip Line at 800-232-0594.

