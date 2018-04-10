Red Cross helping 70 people now impacted by Milwaukee apartment fires

The Red Cross said the impact of two suspicious fires at the same Milwaukee apartment has been significant.

The organization initially said 64 tenants were displaced, but more people have come forward asking for assistance.

“There’s 70 residents now that we have been able to provide emergency assistance with,” said Justin Kern with The Red Cross. “That includes about 37 kids. There were a lot of children, a lot of babies."

According to the Milwaukee Fire Department, the two fires happened early Sunday morning 15 minutes apart on the third floor of building 1133 in the Windsor Court Apartments near the corner of 18th Street and Highland Avenue.

Milwaukee police said a man involved in a domestic dispute intentionally set fire to the building. The department said it’s handing the case to the District Attorney’s Office as early as Tuesday or Wednesday.

Officers were back at the apartment complex Tuesday talking with the employees in the leasing office. The leasing office declined to comment.

The Milwaukee Police Department hasn’t named whoever is responsible but said on Sunday, the “known” suspect in connection to the case was in custody.

On Tuesday, neighbors told TODAY'S TMJ4 people living on the first and second floor of building 1133 can move back in, but the third floor has too much damage.

Restoration crews spent the day filling up garbage bags with fire damage debris.

Building 1133 doesn’t have much, if any exterior damage, but the Milwaukee Fire Department said the two fires caused an estimated $50,000 worth of damage inside.