Maine woman finds 5 inch lizard in her salad

Carr, a new mother who is still breastfeeding, was instantly worried about risks of E. coli or Salmonella after finding the lizard and contacted the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services (NHDHHS), as well as supermarket representatives.
A spokesperson from Shaw's grocery store said the company, "takes all issues regarding the quality and safety of any product sold in our stores very seriously" and has notified the supplier about the issue.
A representative from the NHDHHS forwarded Carr's complaint to the FDA as the lettuce was packaged and shipped out of state in California.