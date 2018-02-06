Two hot air balloons 'pulled over' by deputies in California

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. -- Two hot air balloons were pulled over by deputies in San Bernardino County after the department received several 911 calls about the balloons flying too close to rooftops Tuesday morning.

According to The Press-Enterprise, the calls began flooding in around 8 a.m. PT when residents noticed the balloons flying low in the Yucaipa neighborhood.

After responding, deputies saw two balloons, one green and the other blue, flying above a golf course within 5 feet of rooftops.

Deputies also noticed that the two balloons were hitting trees along the way. Deputies demanded that both balloons land immediately.

One balloon landed at a high school and the other at a private home.

No one was injured and deputies say they were unable to find any damage to either of the balloons or any damage caused by them.

Authorities have forwarded their report to the Federal Aviation Administration for review.