Florida: Killer of cellmates says 'one less child molester'

1:27 PM, Feb 2, 2018
3 hours ago

Frederick Patterson, III

MARIANA, Fla. (AP) - Florida authorities say an inmate who killed his cellmate last month while awaiting trial for killing another cellmate in 2015 is now in solitary confinement.
    
The News Herald reports 21-year-old Frederick Patterson III said he killed his 82-year-old cellmate Arthur Williams on Jan. 15, and told correctional officers that "there's one less child molester on the streets."

Patterson, a convicted burglar, was sentenced Thursday to life in prison for killing 45-year-old Scott Collinsworth, a convicted robber, in the Apalachee Correctional Institution.
    
Patterson now faces a first-degree murder charge. Williams, who allegedly tried to lure a 9-year-old boy into his car, had been ruled incompetent 10 days earlier and was being held in the Jackson County Correctional Facility awaiting transfer to a mental facility.
    
___
    
Information from: The (Panama City, Fla.) News Herald, http://www.newsherald.com

 

