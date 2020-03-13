Woodman's sets limit on toilet paper, water purchases

MENOMONEE FALLS — Woodman's re-opened Friday morning after closing its doors temporarily to restock.

The grocery store chain, which is normally open 24 hours, closed its doors Thursday evening to restock depleted supplies. When they reopened Friday, the store set a limit on toilet paper packages and water purchases.



Toilet paper packages have been limited to two per customer. Customers have also been limited to two cases of water.

In Wisconsin, eight total cases have been confirmed. Seven are currently active (3 in Dane County, 2 in Fond du Lac County, and one each in Waukesha and Pierce counties) and one person has since tested negative and recovered (Dane County).

