White House: US will lift restrictions on fully vaccinated international travelers starting Nov. 8

The U.S. will lift restrictions on fully-vaccinated international travelers who enter the country by air or land beginning Nov. 8, a White House assistant press secretary confirmed Friday.

Kevin Munoz confirmed the impending policy change in a tweet on Friday morning.

Earlier this month, the Biden administration confirmed that it would open international borders to non-essential travel starting in November, though it did not provide a specific date.

At that time, The Associated Press reported that upon lifting restrictions U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers would discreetly ask some travelers to provide proof of vaccination when entering the country.

Non-essential travel into the U.S. from Canadian and Mexican border checkpoints has been closed since March 2020. While Canada has already reopened non-essential travel to those seeking to enter from the U.S., the White House has thus far held off on easing restrictions.

The Biden administration's reluctance to lift restrictions has ruffled feathers internationally. In September, the European Union re-imposed travel restrictions on Americans entering the bloc. The New York Times reports that European leaders at the time were "frustrated" with the "lack of reciprocity" from the U.S.