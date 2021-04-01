Sarah Palin confirms COVID-19 diagnosis, urges people 'use common sense' and wear masks

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin is sharing her COVID-19 diagnosis and is urging everyone to take steps to guard against the virus, such as wearing masks in public, according to a statement to People Magazine.

It's not clear when Palin tested positive. She said her daughter tested positive first, and as the family quarantined, other family members contracted the coronavirus, including her son Trig who was born with Down syndrome.

"As confident as I'd like to be about my own health, and despite my joking that I'm blessed to constantly breathe in the most sterile (frozen!) air, my case is perhaps one of those that proves anyone can catch this," she wrote in a statement to People.

She said she had some of the "bizarre" symptoms of COVID-19, including loss of smell and taste. She urged vigilance and encouraged people to wear masks and take necessary precautions.

"I strongly encourage everyone to use common sense to avoid spreading this and every other virus out there," she said in a statement. Adding, "I view wearing that cumbersome mask indoors in a crowd as not only allowing the newfound luxury of being incognito, but trust it's better than doing nothing to slow the spread."

She also said people should "be vigilant, don't be frightened, and I advise reprioritizing some personal time and resources to ensure as healthy a lifestyle as you can create."