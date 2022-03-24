Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

New York to exempt athletes, performers from vaccine mandate

Kyrie Irving, R.J. Hampton
Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP
FILE - Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (11), who is not permitted to play games in New York because he's unvaccinated for COVID-19, drives against Orlando Magic guard R.J. Hampton (13) during an NBA basketball game on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. Mayor Eric Adams will announce Thursday, March 23, 2022, that he’s exempting athletes and performers from the city’s vaccine mandate for private workers, a move that will allow Irving to play home games and unvaccinated baseball players to take the field when their season begins in a few weeks. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)
Kyrie Irving, R.J. Hampton
Posted at 9:31 AM, Mar 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-24 10:31:50-04

NEW YORK — New York city’s mayor will announce Thursday that he’s exempting athletes and performers from the city’s vaccine mandate for private workers.

The move will allow Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving to play home games, and let unvaccinated baseball players take the field when their season begins.

According to a person familiar with the upcoming announcement who was not authorized to discuss it publicly,

Mayor Eric Adams will make the announcement Thursday morning.

It will be effective immediately.

The city’s sweeping vaccine mandate for workers will still apply to people with other types of jobs, including government employees.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Coronavirus in Wisconsin

More data on Wisconsin's vaccination progress here.

Find a vaccination site here.

Check out county-by-county coronavirus case numbers here.

More information: COVID-19 on the Wisconsin DHS website

Latest news and headlines here.

Global Coronavirus Tracker:

See map here
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.