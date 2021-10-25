New U.S. policy on international COVID-19 travel requirements begin Nov. 8

The U.S. is set to have new travel requirements for international travelers beginning Nov. 8.

The Associated Press reported that foreign, non-immigrant adults entering the United States would be required to be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus. They must also be tested for the virus before boarding an aircraft.

"For purposes of entry into the United States, vaccines accepted will include FDA approved or authorized and WHO Emergency Use Listing vaccines," a banner on the CDC website said.

The news outlet reported that children under the age of 18 are exempt from the new policy.

Children 2 and over will be required to undergo the same COVID-19 testing policy as their parent or guardian, the AP reported.

Unvaccinated travelers will be required to prove they have tested negative for COVID-19 within a day from traveling. In contrast, the AP reported that vaccinated travelers would be allowed to present a test taken within three days of travel.