Los Angeles County to restore indoor mask mandate for all

File - In this June 11, 2021 file photo customers wear face masks in an outdoor mall with closed business amid the COVID-19 pandemic in Los Angeles. Coronavirus cases have jumped 500% in Los Angeles County over the past month and health officials warned Tuesday, July 13, 2021, that the especially contagious delta variant of the disease continues to spread rapidly among California's unvaccinated population. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes,File)
Posted at 5:21 PM, Jul 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-15 18:38:35-04

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles County's public health officer says a rapid and sustained increase in COVID-19 cases in the nation's largest county requires a return to mandatory mask-wearing indoors even when people are vaccinated.

Dr. Muntu Davis told a virtual press conference Thursday that a public health order requiring masks indoors will go into effect on Saturday.

He didn't detail what he said would be some exceptions.

Davis says the county has been recording more than 1,000 new cases each day for a week and that there is now "substantial community transmission."

According to the Associated Press, 59 people at a homeless shelter in Northern California, half are vaccinated, tested positive for COVID-19.

The AP reported that out of those 59 people, nine were hospitalized.

According to the AP, they received the Johnson & Johnson vaccination, but officials don't know if it was a factor in the outbreak, which officials say was caused by the delta variant.

