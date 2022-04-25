Watch
Kansas legislature considers bill that would allow moral exemptions for child vaccines

Sebastian Scheiner/AP
FILE - In this June 6, 2021 file photo, a youth receives a Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in the central Israeli city of Rishon LeZion. (AP Photo/Sebastian Scheiner)
Posted at 11:56 AM, Apr 25, 2022
The Kansas legislature is considering several bills that, if passed, will expand exemptions for childhood vaccine requirements.

The legislature reconvened Monday.

In March, the Kansas Senate passed bills with language expanding religious exemptions for vaccines for children.

One bill would allow all vaccine exemption requests to be accepted without challenge, if they are based on religious or personal beliefs.

Kansas currently leaves it up to day care centers and school districts to accept or deny requests for religious exemptions.

State Senator Mark Steffen filed the amendments to the vaccine requirements.

He said that although he is not against vaccines, he believes individual rights have more weight than public health mandates.

HB2280 is likely to advance.

