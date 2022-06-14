Watch
FDA advisers back Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for older kids

Jenny Kane/AP
FILE - A vial of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is displayed on a counter at a pharmacy in Portland, Ore. on Dec. 27, 2021. A government advisory panel met Tuesday, June 14, 2022, to decide whether to recommend a second brand of COVID-19 vaccine for school-age children and teens. The Food and Drug Administration's outside experts will vote on whether Moderna's vaccine is safe and effective enough to give kids ages 6 to 17. If the panel endorses the shot and the FDA agrees, it would become the second option for those children, joining Pfizer's vaccine.(AP Photo/Jenny Kane, File)
Posted at 4:01 PM, Jun 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-14 17:01:43-04

NEW YORK (AP) — A government advisory panel has endorsed a second brand of COVID-19 vaccine for school-age children and teens.

The expert panel agreed Tuesday that the vaccine made by Moderna is safe and effective enough to give to U.S. kids ages 6 to 17.

A vaccine made by Pfizer has been available since last year for those ages.

The Food and Drug Administration will consider the panel's advice and decide whether to authorize the shots.

The same FDA panel will meet Wednesday to consider shots from Moderna and Pfizer for the littlest kids, those under 5.

According to CNBC, the panel unanimously voted to recommend the shots.

The FDA said they did not have any cases of the heart inflammation myocarditis pop-up in Moderna’s clinical trials in children in the listed age group, the news outlet
reported.

The children would receive smaller dosages than adults at smaller 50 micrograms.

