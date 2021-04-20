Watch
Canada's Trudeau extends travel restrictions

Jeffrey T. Barnes/AP
FILE - In this March 18, 2020, file photo, vehicles wait in line to cross into Canada at the Peace Bridge Plaza in Buffalo, N.Y. On Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, the Canadian government said that passengers must have a negative COVID-19 test taken within three days before they arrive in the country. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes, File)
Posted at 3:26 PM, Apr 20, 2021
TORONTO — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is extending travel restrictions that make it mandatory for air travelers to quarantine in a hotel at their own expense when they arrive in Canada.

He’s also thanking the country’s two major airlines for extending a voluntary suspension of flights to Mexico and all Caribbean destinations until May 21. The measures were first announced in January.

Trudeau is reiterating that now is not the time to travel. He says Canada’s strict travel, testing, and quarantine measures are extremely important. But he notes international travel directly accounts for a small number of cases in Canada and those restrictions are just one tool to fight the pandemic.

Canada is seeing a third wave of infections particularly in Ontario where Premier Doug Ford was slow in re-imposing lockdown restrictions.

