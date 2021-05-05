Watch
Biden administration supports waiving intellectual property rules on COVID-19 vaccines

AP
A Turkish Health Ministry official displays a box containing vials of the Pfizer-BioNtech vaccines in a cold storage warehouse in Istanbul, Monday, March 29, 2021. (Turkish Health Ministry via AP)
Posted at 3:07 PM, May 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-05 16:07:59-04

WASHINGTON— The Biden administration is throwing its support behind efforts to waive intellectual property protections for COVID-19 vaccines in an effort to speed the end of the pandemic.

United States Trade Representative Katherine Tai announced the government’s position in a Wednesday statement, amid World Trade Organization talks over easing global trade rules to enable more countries to produce more of the life-saving vaccines.

Tai says, “The Administration believes strongly in intellectual property protections, but in service of ending this pandemic, supports the waiver of those protections for COVID-19 vaccines.”

But she cautions that it will take time to reach the required global “consensus” to waive the protections under WTO rules.

