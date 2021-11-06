Watch
Appeals court stays vaccine mandate on larger businesses

Bill Feig/The Advocate via AP, Pool, File
FILE - Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards, left, listens as Attorney General Jeff Landry, right, speaks about medicines being donated by drug companies to help the fight against COVID-19 at the Governor's Office of Homeland Security & Emergency Management, April 6, 2020, in Baton Rouge, La. A federal appeals court has temporarily halted the Biden administration’s vaccine requirement for businesses with 100 or more workers. The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, granted an emergency stay of the requirement by the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration that those workers be vaccinated by Jan. 4, or face mask requirements and weekly tests. Landry said the court action halts President Biden’s administration from “moving forward with his unlawful overreach.” (Bill Feig/The Advocate via AP, Pool, File)
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A federal appeals court has temporarily halted the Biden administration's vaccine requirement for businesses with 100 or more workers.

The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Saturday granted an emergency stay of the requirement by the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration that those workers be vaccinated by Jan. 4, or face mask requirements and weekly tests.

Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry, a Republican, said the court action halts Democratic President Joe Biden's administration from "moving forward with his unlawful overreach."

“The president will not impose medical procedures on the American people without the checks and balances afforded by the constitution,” Landry said in a statement, the Associated Press reported.

According to the news outlet, at least 27 states filed lawsuits challenging the rule in several circuits.

The president has been encouraging widespread vaccinations as the quickest way out of the pandemic.

