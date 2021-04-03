Airlines starting to lift travel vouchers

On Friday, the CDC issued updated guidance saying that those vaccinated against the coronavirus can travel at a low risk, although with a rise in COVID-19 cases, non-essential travel is not recommended.

But the guidance indicates that whenever cases drop, Americans can begin thinking about travel plans.

In the last year, airlines began offering travel vouchers, allowing passengers to reschedule flights.

While airlines were relatively flexible during the pandemic with rebooking flights without cancellation fees, the industry is starting to revert to its old ways. Changes in policy are starting to impact those who fly basic economy.

This week, travelers booking basic economy on American Airlines are no longer be eligible for travel vouchers. Those with travel vouchers with American have until the end of 2021 to use their credit.

Starting May 1, travelers booking basic economy on Delta will no longer be eligible for travel vouchers. Those who have travel vouchers with Delta have until the end of 2022.

United Airlines is also still allowing travelers to buy tickets with no change fees, but starting May 1, those flying basic economy will be subject to change fees. United Airlines’ vouchers have until March 31, 2022 to be redeemed.

TSA data shows that Americans are lukewarm about traveling. On Thursday, 1.56 million Americans were checked by TSA, compared to just 124,000 on the same day last year, but down by nearly a million from the same day two years ago.