CONFIRMED: 'Toy Story 4' now has a release date

After a two year delay, Toy Story 4 is coming to theaters in summer 2019.

Toy Story 4 was first announced on August 14, 2015. John Lasseter, Disney's Chief Creative Officer, announced it was "a love story with Woody and - and this is news- Bo Peep."

Lasseter directed the first two Toy Story films and wrote the original story the films are all based on.

Sequels are sometimes regarded as cash grabs on the success of the original movies, but Lasseter claims that's not the case for Toy Story.

"At Pixar and at Disney, we only make sequels if we come up with a story that's as good or better than the original. That's our rule. We don't do things just to print money," Lasseter said.

Lasseter was originally supposed to direct the sequel and it was set for a June 2017 release.

A few setbacks pushed the date further from the projected release. The script was still in the working phases which pushed the release to summer 2018. Pixar's Incredible's 2 was set to be released in summer 2019 but development was going well for Incredibles the release date swapped with Toy Story 4's.

Rashida Jones and Will McCormack were the original writers for Toy Story 4. But after allegations of sexual misconduct against Lasseter, the couple reportedly left the movie.

Lasseter took a leave of absence after the allegations. It was later revealed that Jones and McCormack didn't leave because of the rumors, but because of the little room for advancement.

"We parted ways because of creative and, more importantly, philosophical differences. There is so much talent at Pixar, and we remain enormous fans of their films. However, it is also a culture where women and people of color do not have an equal creative voice," Jones and McCormack said in a statement.

Lasseter stepped down as director and appointed Josh Cooley as director and Jonas Rivera as co-director.

JUNE 21 2019 pic.twitter.com/LiJhHNTOoo — Josh Cooley (@CooleyUrFaceOff) April 8, 2018

Despite the setbacks, long time Toy Story fans have something to look forward to.

Toy Story 4 will be released June 21, 2019.

Fans can expect their favorite characters played by the all-star cast, including Tom Hanks as Woody, Annie Potts as Bo Peep, and Tim Allen as Buzz Lightyear.

Randy Newman, the composer who gave us the catchy tune of "You've got a friend in me" will compose and conduct the sequel as well.

The first Toy Story was released in 1995 and almost 25 years later, it is proving that a movie can be loved "To infinity and beyond!"