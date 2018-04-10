CONFIRMED: 'Toy Story 4' now has a release date

"At Pixar and at Disney, we only make sequels if we come up with a story that's as good or better than the original. That's our rule. We don't do things just to print money," Lasseter said.
Lasseter was originally supposed to direct the sequel and it was set for a June 2017 release.
A few setbacks pushed the date further from the projected release. The script was still in the working phases which pushed the release to summer 2018. Pixar's Incredible's 2 was set to be released in summer 2019 but development was going well for Incredibles the release date swapped with Toy Story 4's.
Lasseter took a leave of absence after the allegations. It was later revealed that Jones and McCormack didn't leave because of the rumors, but because of the little room for advancement.
"We parted ways because of creative and, more importantly, philosophical differences. There is so much talent at Pixar, and we remain enormous fans of their films. However, it is also a culture where women and people of color do not have an equal creative voice," Jones and McCormack said in a statement.
Lasseter stepped down as director and appointed Josh Cooley as director and Jonas Rivera as co-director.