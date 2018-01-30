An Arizona congressman has asked Capitol Police to check identification of those invited to attend the State of the Union and arrest any undocumented immigrants that may be in attendance.

Rep. Paul Gosar (Republican, Ariz.) shared his request on Twitter Tuesday, hours before President Trump was scheduled to deliver his speech.

"Today, Congressman Paul Gosar contacted the U.S. Capitol Police, as well as Attorney General Jeff Sessions, asking they consider checking identification of all attending the State of the Union address and arresting any illegal aliens in attendance. Additionally, Congressman Gosar asked that they arrest those using fraudulent social security numbers and identification to pass through security. 'Of all the places where the Rule of Law needs to be enforced, it should be in the hallowed halls of Congress. Any illegal aliens attempting to go through security, under any pretext of invitation or otherwise, should be arrested and deported," said Congressman Gosar."

A number of lawmakers have already announced that they have invited DACA recipients and others who have been touched by immigration. While DACA recipients are not U.S. citizens, they have protected status that may or may not have expired following President Trump's cancellation of an Obama-era executive order.

"The speaker clearly does not agree," House Speaker Paul Ryan's spokeswoman AshLee Strong said in a statement to CNN.

It's unclear whether the Capitol Police would comply with Gosar's request.

Alex Hider is a writer for the E.W. Scripps National Desk. Follow him on Twitter @alexhider.