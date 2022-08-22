Watch Now
3 Arkansas officers suspended after beating suspect

Posted at 6:57 AM, Aug 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-22 07:58:16-04

A video showing three officers beating a suspect in Mulberry, Arkansas, spread on social media on Sunday, prompting an investigation.

According to the Crawford County Sheriff’s Department, two of its member were suspended. The Associated Press reported that a third officer, a member of the Mulberry Police Department, was also suspended.

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson said in a tweet that he is directing the Arkansas State Police to lead an investigation into the incident.

The video showed one of the officers striking the suspect multiple times in the head. Another one of the officers is seen kneeing multiple times into the suspect.

“I hold all my employees accountable for their actions and will take appropriate measures in this matter,” Crawford County Sheriff Jimmy Damante said.

In a police report released to the Associated Press, the man was accused of making threats to a convenience store Sunday morning.

He faces charges of terroristic threatening, resisting arrest and other assault charges, the AP reported.

