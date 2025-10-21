'We need change now’: 22-year-old Carthage student steps into Wisconsin governor’s race

KENOSHA — A Carthage College student is taking his passion for politics from the classroom to the campaign trail — announcing his run for Wisconsin governor at just 22 years old.

READ ALSO | What Wisconsin voters think about who's in or not in the race for governor

Zachary Roper, a political science major at Carthage College, says his message is simple, it’s time for change and unity.

“We need new leadership in office,” Roper said. “The old guard has been there for quite some time, and with the younger generation coming in, we need change that is more suitable and adaptable to the current climate of today.”

READ ALSO | Wisconsin Supreme Court race takes shape as second candidate enters 2026 contest

Roper says his campaign centers on improving education, raising teacher pay and fixing Wisconsin’s aging infrastructure.

“We can’t keep passing budgets that don’t show that education needs work and infrastructure doesn’t need work,” he said. “We need to get that passed immediately.”

The 22-year-old says his passion for leadership started early — back in third grade — when he watched former President Barack Obama’s inauguration speech.

“It kind of just resonated with me of something I want to do. I want to help people,” Roper said. “Every day I’ve worked towards that goal, slowly but surely. The people need to be heard."

Roper is the youngest candidate in the race so far. He says whether he wins or loses, he hopes to inspire more young people to get involved and bring a fresh perspective to Wisconsin politics.

“We need to work together,” Roper said. “We can’t keep leading through division; we need to work to get things across the aisle, and to get things accomplished."

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip