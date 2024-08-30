Tim Walz to visit Milwaukee on Labor Day

MILWAUKEE — Governor Tim Walz and Minnesota First Lady Gwen Walz will be in Milwaukee on Labor Day, according to the Harris-Walz campaign.

Walz will deliver remarks at the Milwaukee Area Labor Council’s Labor Fest 2024.

It will be Walz’s first visit back to Wisconsin since he and VP Kamala Harris held a rally at Fiserv Forum during the Democratic National Convention in Chicago.

This will be Gwen Walz's first time appearing at a campaign event in Wisconsin since her husband was chosen as Harris' running mate.

Meanwhile, Vice President Kamala Harris is set to visit Detroit, Michigan, before meeting up with President Joe Biden in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, for their first joint campaign event since Harris was named the Democratic nominee.

On Thursday, at a rally-like town hall in La Crosse, Republican presidential nominee Donald J. Trump addressed issues like IVF affordability and illegal immigration. Meanwhile, Wisconsin supporters emphasized jobs and economic concerns.

