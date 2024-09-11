Local Republican and Democrat voters react to Trump-Harris presidential debate

Ozaukee County Republicans came together for a tailgate and watch party at their office in Grafton on Tuesday night.

It was standing room only as voters closely watched the debate.

Samuel Krieg shared his reaction to the first debate question as the candidates spoke about the U.S. economy. He said he was glad to hear some policy from the Harris campaign since he didn’t find any policy items on the Harris campaign website.

“I think some of them, it’s outlandish,” said Krieg. “Well, it’s nice to just throw away money and be like, ‘Hey, everyone gets $50,000 for small businesses,’ but that’s just like college loans and how that doesn’t work. You can’t just pay off people’s loans.”

TMJ4 News also caught up with Alex Leykin to get his reaction to how the candidates addressed immigration throughout the night.

“I thought that Kamala was evasive and wouldn’t provide a straight answer because the immigration policy that Democrats have, clearly, is a complete failure due to the violence we’re seeing at the border, a completely out-of-control border and the illegal aliens coming in by the millions, unfortunately,” said Leykin.

The Ozaukee County Republicans are hosting several events on the road to Election Day. Learn more at ozaukeerepublicans.com.

Meanwhile, at least a dozen organizations held a debate watch party Tuesday at Nō Studios in downtown Milwaukee.

The organizations involved in the event were BLOC, the League of Women Voters, the Wisconsin Muslim Civic Alliance, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc., Epsilon Kappa Omega and Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc., Delta Chi Lambda, The Wisco Project, Power to the Polls, the Greater Milwaukee Urban League Guild, the Greater Milwaukee Urban League Young Professionals, Rise Free, WUWM, Working Families Power, African American Roundtable, SEIU, DJs at the Polls, and the Human Rights Campaign.

The night was filled with voter information and a place to watch the debate.

Jordan Roman, area director for Boys & Girls Clubs, was interested in the topic of the economy.

“I think it was good. I think one candidate clearly shows that they are about the rich and making sure that tax breaks are ready for them. I think the other candidate, the vice president, is absolutely making an economic agenda for the community, for regular people who need such things as housing,” Roman said.

TMJ4 asked other voters at the Nō Studios event about the topic of immigration.

“The information that’s coming out around immigration, at least in the terms of this debate, is misinformation, and it’s just been a way to incite emotions but not necessarily give people the kind of information they need in order to make some really sound decisions,” Marquette University lecturer and voter Sheena Carey explained.

Carey encouraged all voters to fact-check and do research before heading to the polls in November.

