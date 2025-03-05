Tom Llamas to replace Lester Holt on 'NBC Nightly News'

NEW YORK (AP) — Tom Llamas will succeed Lester Holt as NBC “Nightly News” anchor this summer, but he'll be working double duty.

Llamas will also continue hosting a one-hour newscast on the NBC News Now streaming service, that will begin each weeknight after “Nightly News” ends on television.

Llamas' elevation to the top role was anticipated after Holt announced last week that he was stepping down as NBC News' top anchor.

Holt has been doing that job for a decade, and will stay at the network on “Dateline NBC.”

Llamas, who is 45 and joined NBC from ABC News in 2021, has been Holt's top substitute.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error